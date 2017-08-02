Teenagers from Wuhan, China and Manchester, England Build a 3D Jigsaw-puzzle Version of the Yellow Crane Tower

Chinese-style exhibits and teenagers from Wuhan dressed in Hanfu-style traditional attire fill Manchester Town Hall with a scene reminiscent of ancient Chinese times

MANCHESTER, England, Aug. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 31, 2017, the Wuhan-Manchester Youth Traditional Culture and Art Exhibition, co-organized by Wuhan Municipal People's Government and Manchester City Council, opened in historic and elegant Manchester Town Hall, England. The long-established hall had been converted into a Chinese cityscape from ancient times, replete with traditional exhibits from the Middle Kingdom, including a replica of the renowned Yellow Crane Tower, Han embroidery, the Door God, Chinese calligraphy, paintings and paper cuttings, as well as live performances that also included a group of teenagers from the city of Wuhan, Chinawho had adorned themselves in the Hanfu style of dress, a traditional attire worn by Chinese in former times.

The excitement was palpable straight from the beginning of the exhibition, with the event coming to a climax with the hands-on assembly competition in which teenagers from both Wuhan and Manchester participated. For the first time, the Yellow Crane Tower, considered the most important among China's "Four Great Towers", was presented as a three-dimensional interlocking jigsaw puzzle to teenagers and children from Manchester. The young Mancunians learned about the uniqueness and aesthetic qualities of the traditional Chinese tower, characterized by its yellow glazed tiles and upturned eaves, as they pieced the gigantic puzzle with the help of their team members from Wuhan. When they finished the puzzle and were able to view the mini version of the tower as it rose up from the ground, the teenagers from both cities were impressed with the 1.2-meter-tall structure as it was brought to life. The young participants from Manchester said it is must be an amazing tower and expressed their wish to visit the real version in Wuhan when photos of the many versions of the tower, a tower that had been rebuilt many times through history from the Qing dynasty to modern times, were shown to them. The delegation of teenagers from Wuhan said in English and in unison, "Welcome to Wuhan!"

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/540994/The_Yellow_Crane_Tower.jpg