

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Output among the British small and medium-sized manufacturers grew at the fastest pace in seven years, the latest quarterly SME trends survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed Wednesday.



A balance of +21 percent said output increased over three months to July, the joint-highest since April 1995 and tied with July 2010.



At the same time, nearly 38 percent of businesses reported an increase in total new orders, and 22 percent a decrease, giving a balance of +16 percent.



Optimism about export prospects for the year ahead rose at a robust pace. A balance of 14 percent forecasts total orders to increase and 18 percent expects output to grow over the next quarter.



'Firms are clearly in an exporting sweet spot, able to exploit the competitiveness gains from a low exchange rate and a firm global backdrop,' Alpesh Paleja, CBI principal economist, said.



'But the boost from a lower exchange rate will fade over time, so maintaining frictionless and tariff-free trade routes with the EU will be critical for future exporting success,' Paleja added.



