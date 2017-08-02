

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - German lender Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter net result was a loss of 637 million euros, compared to profit of 215 million last year.



Loss per share was 0.50 euro, compared to profit of 0.18 euro a year ago.



The operating profit for the second quarter came in at 183 million euros, down from 351 million last year, due to slower markets.



Loan loss provisions stood at 167 million euros in the quarter, down from 187 million euros a year ago.



Revenues for the second quarter amounted to 2.07 billion euros, lower than prior year's 2.24 billion euros.



Net interest and trading income declined to 1.243 billion euros from 1.272 billion euros last year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the Bank is expecting a slightly positive net result.



The result of the second half of the year will benefit from positive exceptional revenue items of more than 390 million euros stemming from sales and revaluations.



The company said it will further strengthen its market position and will focus on the execution of the 'Commerzbank 4.0' strategy.



The Bank aims for a CET 1 ratio of around 12.5% including the IFRS 9 impact effective January 1, 2018. The cost base is expected to be below 7.1 billion euros. Loan loss provisions are expected to amount to around 800 million euros.



