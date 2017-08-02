

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German apartment owner Vonovia SE (DAIMF) Wednesday reported that its half-year FFO 1 rose 18 percent to 457.7 million euros from 387.8 million euros, and FFO 1 per share grew 15.7 percent to 0.96 euro from 0.83 euro last year.



Adjusted EBITDA from operations for the period totaled 607.6 million euros, up from last year's 558.1 million euros.



Rental income for the first half came in at 833.2 million euros, higher than the 774.4 million euros a year ago.



Given the strong operating performance in the first half of 2017, Vonovia said it is confirming the forecast it has published for the year as a whole. The company continues to expect FFO 1 between 900 million euros and 920 million euros, representing about 20 percent above the previous year's figure of 760.8 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX