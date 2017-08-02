

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French lender Societe Generale SA (SCGLF.PK, SCGLY.PK) Wednesday reported that its Group net income for the first half of 2017 declined 24.3 percent to 1.81 billlion euros from 2.39 billion euros in the year-ago period. Earnings per share decreased to 1.94 euros from 2.71 euros last year.



Excluding non-economic items, Group net income declined 19.7 percent to 1.95 billion euros, while earnings per share decreased to 2.12 euros from 2.77 euros last year.



Operating income decreased 30.2 percent to 2.49 billion euros from 3.578 billion euros last year, while gross operating income fell 39.9 percent to 2.86 billion euros.



Net banking income for the first half of the year declined 11.3 percent to 11.67 billion euros from 13.16 billion euros a year ago. Excluding non-economic items, net banking income declined 10.2 percent to 11.88 billion euros.



