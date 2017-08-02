

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen fell to a 1-1/2-year low of 131.18 against the euro and a 6-day low of 146.47 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 130.27 and 145.75, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 5-day lows of 110.92 and 114.77 from yesterday's closing quotes of 110.39 and 114.29, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support against 132.00 against the euro, 148.00 against the pound, 112.00 against the greenback and 117.00 against the franc.



