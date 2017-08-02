

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch banking firm ING Group NV (ING) reported that its net result for the second quarter of 2017 rose to 1.371 billion euros from 1.295 billion euros in the second quarter of 2016, which included a -64 million euros net result from the discontinued operations of NN Group. Net result per share grew to 0.35 euros from 0.33 euros in the prior year.



ING recorded strong second-quarter 2017 results, primarily driven by continued business volume growth at resilient interest margins, higher commission income and a one-time gain on the sale of an equity stake.



ING's underlying net result amounted to 1.403 billion euros, slightly lower than the 1.417 billion euros in the second quarter of 2016.



ING's second-quarter 2017 underlying result before tax was 1.992 billion euros, down slightly from 2.009 billion euros one year ago, as lower risk costs compensated for higher expenses, while income was almost stable compared with the second quarter of 2016.



'We keep pace by continuously adapting and improving to meet customers' needs, and we aim to exceed their expectations. Our strategy drives our consistent and sustainable growth, as evidenced by the strong increase in our worldwide customer base in the first six months of the year to 36.5 million, of which 10.1 million are considered primary customers.' said Ralph Hamers, CEO of ING Group.



Total underlying income was 4.532 billion euros compared with 4.547 billion euros a year ago. The second quarter of 2016 included a one-time 200 million euros gain on the sale of Visa shares, whereas the current quarter included a 97 million euros one-off gain on the sale of an equity stake from the real estate run-off portfolio.



The company declared an interim cash dividend of 0.24 euros per ordinary share over the first half of 2017, which is equal to the amount paid over the first half of 2016.



