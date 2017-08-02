

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 3-week low of 1.4885 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.4809.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the aussie dropped to a 5-day low of 0.7941 and a 9-day low of 87.79 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7969 and 87.96, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.50 against the euro, 0.78 against the greenback and 86.00 against the yen.



