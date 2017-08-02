

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs releases consumer confidence for July in the pre-European session on Wednesday at 1:45 am ET. The index is seen at -3 in July versus -8 in June.



Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Swiss franc rose against the yen, it fell against the euro. Against the U.S. dollar and the pound, the Swiss franc held steady.



As of 1:40 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.1426 against the euro, 1.2758 against the pound, 0.9659 against the U.S. dollar and 114.68 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX