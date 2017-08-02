Mountain Province Diamonds Results of Sixth Diamond Sale and Operational Update

TORONTO and NEW YORK, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ('Mountain Province', the 'Company') (TSX and NASDAQ: MPVD) today announces the results of its recently completed sixth diamond sale. The results of the sixth sale, with preceding sale results for comparative context, are summarized as follows:

2017-Q1 2017-May 2017-Jun 2017-Jul Sales 1-3 Sale 4 Sale 5 Sale 6 Tender Sale Proceeds (USD million) 37.7 12.7 21.1 20.9 Carats Sold ('000s) 522 148 222 290 Value per Carat (USD)[1] 72 86 95 72 [1] Diamonds sold at individual sale events will not directly reflect run-of-mine production from specific processing periods. The timing of the sale of some goods may be accelerated or deferred for tactical marketing purposes. Realized average value per carat is also impacted by the binary nature of the fancies and specials bidding process within each production split, conducted approximately every five weeks with the Company's joint venture partner, De Beers Canada Inc. The winning party of each fancies and specials bid then markets 100% of those diamonds.

The results from the fifth and sixth sales are impacted in part by the inclusion in the fifth sale of a high-value selection of the fancies and specials won by the Company, otherwise scheduled for inclusion in the sixth sale. Including these high-value diamonds, the value realized per carat in the sixth sale was US$87. The size and quality distributions of the sixth sale's offering is in line with the average production profile mined to date.

The Company's sixth sale represents the highest volume sale to-date and cumulative sales at tender now exceed 1.18 million carats. Competitive bidding and strong prices were realized on the fancies and specials and high-end parcels, and prices realized on the remainder of the lots were in line with expectations. Tender performance measures remain healthy with a high level of interest from returning customers. Reid Mackie, the Company's Vice President Diamond Marketing said, "Following on from a very strong June sale, the July tender was well-attended and bidding performance remains high. Repeat customers won 83% of lots, consolidating our view that the rough market is now fully engaged with the Gahcho Kué product and its positive performance at manufacturing."

To more meaningfully relate prices realized at sale events to production results, the Company provides the following table:

Inception to YTD End of Year Q1 Apr May June July Total Production 2016 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 Period[3] Sale in Which Goods Were Primarily Sold 1 & 2 3 to 5 6 n/a[2] n/a[2] n/a[2] Tonnes Processed (100%) ('000s) 515 492 201 276 289 314 1,573 Recovered Grade (carats per tonne) 1.64 1.76 2.27 2.09 1.99 2.13 2.02 Carats Recovered (100%) ('000s) 847 867 457 579 578 669 3,150 Carats Recovered (49% share) ('000s) 422 425 224 284 283 328 1,544 Attributed Value per Tonne in CAD[1] 143 188 225 n/a[2] n/a[2] n/a[2] [1] Attributed Value per Tonne has been determined based on realized sale results, with any accelerated or deferred goods adjusted to their period of production, reflecting only the Company's 49% share of all diamonds including fancies and specials. [2] Not applicable as goods from this production period have not yet been sold. Total figures may differ slightly from the sum of monthly figures due to the effects [3] of rounding.

David Whittle, the Company's Interim President and Chief Executive Officer said, "The diamonds sold in this sixth sale primarily originate from the April production month, and the attributed value per tonne for the month as realized from the sale was C$225. This is the highest monthly value per tonne we have achieved to date, and reflects the particularly strong recovered grade for the April production. It is encouraging to see these positive trends through the initial months of our first full year of production."

As previously disclosed, the Company declared the commencement of commercial production on March 1, 2017. The Company will report its first mine revenues and gross margins in its second quarter financial results, reflecting the sale of March production under the fifth diamond sale event. Second quarter financial results are expected to be released on August 9, 2017. The revenue from this sixth sale will be included in the Company's third quarter financial results.

Mountain Province Diamondsis a 49% participant with De Beers Canada in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in Canada's Northwest Territories. Gahcho Kué is the world's largest new diamond mine and projected to produce an average of 4.5 million carats a year over a 12-year mine life.

The Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine consists of a cluster of four diamondiferous kimberlites, three of which are being developed and mined under the current mine plan.

