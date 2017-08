ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - German vacuum pumps maker Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK) reported that its net income for the second-quarter rose to 10.0 million euros from the prior year's 9.7 million euros. Earnings per share were 1.01 euros up from 0.99 euros in the previous year.



Operating profit grew to 14.6 million euros from 14.0 million euros last year.



Sales for the quarter rose to 139.3 million euros from 113.3 million euros in the previous year.



