Arcadis N.V.: ARCADIS TO HELP DESIGN SYDNEY METRO TUNNEL UNDER SYDNEY HARBOUR

Amsterdam, 2 August 2017 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy firm for natural and built assets, today announced that with joint-venture partner BG&E it has won a lead design role on the Tunnel and Station Excavation (TSE) Works contract for Stage 2 of Sydney Metro - Australia's largest public transport project.

Arcadis and BG&E will work together with John Holland CPB Ghella joint venture, which was awarded the $2.81 billion Sydney Metro City & Southwest TSE Works contract on 22 June 2017. The Arcadis and BG&E joint-venture will provide civil and structural design services as part of the construction of the 15.5km long twin tunnels which will run from Chatswood, through the CBD and on to Sydenham, including a crossing under Sydney Harbour.

The Tunnel Station and Excavation works also includes the excavation of six new underground metro stations at Crows Nest, Victoria Cross, Barangaroo, Martin Place, Pitt Street and Waterloo, tunnel dive structures at Chatswood and Marrickville as well as surface civil works across the entire project.

Peter Oosterveer, CEO of Arcadis: "We are very proud to be working on one of the most transformational projects in Australian infrastructure history. With our joint-venture partner BG&E, we will bring an unique combination of global metro experience and long Australian heritage, going back to the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Arcadis is in the business of designing Australia's future cities and project wins like this underscore our strong continued growth and commitment to creating sustainable cities."

This project win follows the recent announcement of the Underground Station Design and Technical Services (USDTS) contract, part of Stage 2 of the Sydney Metro project, which was awarded to the METRON consortium, with Arcadis in the joint lead role with Mott MacDonald.

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy firm for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world.





