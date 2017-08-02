

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German media holding company Axel Springer SE (AXELF.PK) reported that its consolidated net income for the first half of 2017 fell 57.2 percent to 116.9 million euros from 273.2 million euros in the prior-year period. Earnings per share declined to 0.95 euros from 2.41 euros last year.



The prior-year results were influenced by significant one-off effects associated with the incorporation of Ringier Axel Springer Schweiz AG and the sale of CarWale.



However, consolidated net income adjusted for non-recurring effects as well as impairments from purchase price allocations rose 15.9 percent to 169.5 million euros from 146.2 million euros a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share amounted to 1.38 euros, compared to 1.20 euros last year.



EBITDA, adjusted for non-recurring effects, rose 16.2 percent to 317.2 million euros from 272.9 million euros in the year-ago period.



Axel Springer's consolidated revenues in the first half increased by 6.9 percent to 1.70 billion euros from 1.59 billion euros last year. Adjusted for consolidation and currency effects, total revenues increased 4.7 percent.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, Axel Springer now forecasts an increase in the EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share in the high single-digit percentage range. Earlier, the company had projected EBITDA and adjusted earnings to increase in the mid-to-high single-digit percentage range.



The company continues to expect full-year Group revenues to increase by an amount in the mid single-digit percentage range.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX