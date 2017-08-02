Kindly note that the following instruments shall be suspended with effect from Wednesday 2 August 2017 as per Notice to Members 70/2017
Instrument Name: 1.4% MGS 2023 (III)
Short Code: G23C
ISIN: MT0000012808
Instrument Name: 1.5% MGS 2027 (I)
Short Code: G27A
ISIN: MT0000012832
Please do not hesitate to contact the MSE on 0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
