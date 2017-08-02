Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR) announced today the closing of the acquisition of Milestone AV Technologies LLC ("Milestone"), a frontrunner in Audio Video (AV) infrastructure and power.

The acquisition of Milestone allows Legrand to further strengthen its positions in digital infrastructure, more specifically in the high-value AV infrastructure and power segment in the United States.

Milestone's solid positions with over 75% of sales representing products ranked #1 in their market round out Legrand's existing positions under the Middle Atlantic Products brand.

Milestone is based in Eden Prairie (Minnesota) and reported sales of $464 million in 2016. It has around 1,000 employees.

For more information on the Milestone purchase, we invite readers to consult the press release announcing the acquisition and the presentation published on June 28, 2017 Both are available on the Group website www.legrand.com

KEY FINANCIAL DATES:

2017 nine-month results: November 7, 2017

"Quiet period 1 " starts October 7, 2017

"Quiet period " starts October 7, 2017 2017 annual results: February 8, 2018

"Quiet period 1 " starts January 9, 2018

"Quiet period " starts January 9, 2018 General Meeting of Shareholders: May 30, 2018

ABOUT LEGRAND

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of more than €5 billion in 2016. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC 40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, Corporate Oekom Rating, DJSI World, Vigeo Euronext Eurozone 120, Europe 120 and France 20, and Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence.

(code ISIN FR0010307819).

http://www.legrand.com

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group's innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.

http://www.legrand.com/EN/eliot-program_13238.html

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170801006885/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations

Legrand

François Poisson

Tel: +33 (1) 49 72 53 53

francois.poisson@legrand.fr

or

Press Relations

Publicis Consultants

Vilizara Lazarova

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 82 46 34

Mob: +33 (0)6 26 72 57 14

vilizara.lazarova@consultants.publicis.fr

or

Eloi Perrin

Tel: +33 (0)& 44 82 46 36

Mob: +33 (0)6 81 77 76 43

eloi.perrin@consultants.publicis.fr