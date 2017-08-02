

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to more than a 2-month low of 1.5933 against the euro and more than a 2-week low of 81.89 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.5799 and 82.42, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi dropped to a 1-week low of 0.7416 and nearly a 2-week low of 1.0728 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7468 and 1.0669, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.60 against the euro, 80.00 against the yen, 0.72 against the greenback and 1.08 against the aussie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX