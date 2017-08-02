

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European shares may follow their U.S. and Asian peers higher on Wednesday as Apple's third-quarter earnings topped forecasts and the dollar extended its bounce from 15-month lows against its main rivals. However, oil extended overnight losses on data showing a surprise build in U.S. inventories.



Earnings will continue to be in focus, with Commerzbank, ING Group and Societe Generale reporting their earnings numbers earlier in the day.



In economic releases, shop prices in the United Kingdom fell 0.4 percent from a year earlier in July, after a 0.3 percent decline in June, the latest survey from the British Retail Consortium revealed.



Overnight, U.S. stocks rose as strong earnings news helped investors shrug off weak personal income and manufacturing data.



The Dow rose 0.3 percent to close at another fresh record high, while the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 edged up around 0.2 percent each.



European markets rose for the first time in four days on Tuesday, helped by strong corporate earnings and positive data signaling a robust euro zone economy. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 0.6 percent.



The German DAX rallied 1.1 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 and France's CAC 40 index both rose by 0.7 percent.



