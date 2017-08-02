

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - German airline Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter net profit climbed 69.3 percent to 740 million euros from last year's 437 million euros.



Earnings per share grew 68.1 percent to 1.58 euros from last year's 0.94 euro.



EBIT was up 79 percent from last year to 1.015 billion euros, and adjusted EBIT grew 74.7 percent to 1.017 billion euros.



EBITDA increased 42.7 percent to 1.45 billion euros, and EBITDA margin improved 3.2 percentage points to 15.7%.



Total revenue in the quarter increased 14 percent to 9.26 billion euros from 8.13 billion euros last year. On this, traffic revenue climbed 17 percent to 7.49 billion euros.



The company said revenue and profit developed better than expected due to strong demand.



Passengers increased 20.4 percent to 34.76 million, capacity measured in available seat-kilometres grew 13.4 percent to 85.35 billion, and traffic measured in revenue seat-kilometres grew 19 percent to 69.42 billion. Passenger load factor improved 3.8 percentage points to 81.3 percent from 77.6 percent last year.



As announced on July 17, the company has increased its forecast for the full year, citing an exceptionally good, better than expected performance.



Lufthansa Group now expects an adjusted EBIT 'above previous year', compared to previous view of adjusted EBIT 'slightly below previous year'.



The organic capacity growth in the second half-year is expected to be 4.7 percent. Unit revenues at constant currency will be negative in the second half-year compared to the prior-year period.



