

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer confidence improved more-than-expected in July to the highest level in four months, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 43.8 in July from 43.3 in June. The score was expected to increase to 43.5.



Moreover, the latest reading was the highest since March, when it marked 43.9.



The overall livelihood index climbed to 42.3 in July from 41.1 in the prior month. The indicator for income growth edged up from 41.6 to 41.7.



The index measuring willingness to buy durable goods rose by 1.0 points to 43.2 in July from 42.2 in June. At the same time, the component index for employment showed no variations.



The survey was conducted among 8,400 households, on July 15.



