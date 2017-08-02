Helsinki, Finland, 2017-08-02 08:15 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Ramirent is pleased to invite interested analysts, institutional investors and bankers to its Capital Markets Day in Helsinki on Friday, December 1, 2017. The presentations of the day will start at 10:00 am and end at approximately 3:00 pm. The Capital Markets Day provides an opportunity to get updated on Ramirent's strategy and development.



Location: Ramirent's head office (Tapulikaupungintie 37) is located 10 minutes' drive from the airport of Helsinki and 35 minutes' drive from Helsinki city center.



Presentations will be held by Ramirent's President & CEO Tapio Kolunsarka and selected members of the executive management team. The event can also be followed via a live webcast at Ramirent's website at ramirent.com. A detailed program and other additional information will be made available on ramirent.com closer to the event date and sent to the attendees by email.



To register, please email ir@ramirent.com by November 1, 2017 and let us know:



- your contact details i.e. email address and phone number



- any dietary requirements for the lunch



The presentations will be held in English, and related presentation materials will be available on ramirent.com/investors at the beginning of the event.



FURTHER INFORMATION Franciska Janzon, SVP, Marketing, Communications, IR, tel. +358 20 750 2859, Franciska.janzon@ramirent.com



RAMIRENT is a leading rental equipment group combining the best equipment, services and know-how into rental solutions that simplify customer's business. Ramirent serves a broad range of customer sectors including construction, industry, services, the public sector and households. In 2016, Ramirent Group sales totaled EUR 665 million. The Group has 2,816 employees in 298 customer centers in 10 countries in Europe. Ramirent is listed on the NASDAQ Helsinki (RMR1V). Ramirent - More than machines®.



