

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) is nearing a deal to buy CH2M Hill Cos. for $2.85 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



A cash-and-stock deal for the engineering-services firm is expected to be announced Wednesday. The deal is expected to value CH2M at $88.08 a share and will be structured using 60% cash and 40% in Jacobs stock, the Journal said.



CH2M was founded in 1946 and works on projects such as the expansion of the Panama Canal and a 15.5-mile tunnel designed to improve London's sewage system. It has around 20,000 employees and in 2016 logged revenue of $5.2 billion.



