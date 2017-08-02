sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 02.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

65,24 Euro		+1,51
+2,37 %
WKN: A1PHFF ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7 Ticker-Symbol: BOSS 
Aktie:
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
HUGO BOSS AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HUGO BOSS AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,27
68,31
09:19
68,29
68,38
09:19
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HUGO BOSS AG
HUGO BOSS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HUGO BOSS AG65,24+2,37 %