

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss AG (HUGSF.PK) reported that its second-quarter net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company grew to 57.6 million euros or 0.83 euros per share from 11.1 million euros or 0.16 euros per share in the same quarter last year.



Operating result, or EBIT, for the quarter grew to 80.6 million euros from 15.4 million euros in the year-ago period.



Sales for the quarter rose 2 percent to 636.0 million euros from 622.1 million euros last year. The Group's currency-adjusted sales increased 3 percent in the quarter.



Looking ahead, Hugo Boss confirmed its target of stable full-year sales and earnings in 2017.



Hugo Boos said it will be pursuing its goal of growing sales and earnings in 2018. For 2019 and beyond, the company assumes that sales will grow more strongly than the relevant market segment and that the operating margin will increase again.



