

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to nearly a 5-week low of 1.4881 against the euro and nearly a 2-week low of 1.2586 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4790 and 1.2539, respectively.



Against the Australian dollar and the yen, the loonie dropped to 1.0014 and 87.91 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.9989 and 88.02, respectively.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.50 against the euro, 1.28 against the greenback, 1.01 against the aussie and 86.00 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX