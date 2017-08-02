

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Corp. (MBC.L, MSBHY.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent climbed 16.8 percent to 117.82 billion Japanese yen from last year's 100.84 billion yen. Earnings per share grew to 74.14 yen from 63.50 yen last year.



Profit before tax was 167.01 billion yen, up 18.6 percent from 140.78 billion yen a year ago.



Revenues for the quarter grew 17.6 percent to 1.80 trillion yen from 1.53 trillion yen a year earlier, mainly due to increases attributed by Lawson, Inc. becoming a subsidiary..



Looking ahead, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, the company expects attributable profit of 450 billion yen or 283.81 yen, representing a growth of 2.2 percent from last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX