Fidelity Japanese Values Plc - Half-year Report

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC

Half-Yearly results for the 6 months ended 30 June 2017

Financial Highlights:

The Company delivered positive outperformance in the six month period to 30 June 2017, resulting in a net asset value ("NAV") total return of +10.9%

The share price returned 22.2%, significantly outperforming the company's reference index by 15.5%

Portfolio manager, Nicholas Price, believes that the prospects for Japanese equities remain positive, and is encouraged by steadily increasing interest on the part of foreign investors

Performance Review

Market Review

The Japanese market advanced over the review period as concerns over external policy and political risks abated, and a cyclical recovery in the global economy contributed to an improvement in domestic macro and micro level fundamentals.

Share prices started the year on a positive note amid robust global macroeconomic indicators and upbeat corporate earnings results. Expectations that the Trump administration's reflationary policies would boost US and global growth also supported gains. However, sentiment waned as mounting concerns about external political risks put upward pressure on the yen, which reached a high of around ¥136 against sterling. This uncertainty contributed to a second straight month of net selling by overseas investors in March, though corporates remained net buyers and individuals added on weakness.

Following a temporary pullback in early April, Japanese stocks rebounded strongly as concerns over political risks receded. The victory of centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron in the first round of the French Presidential election helped to ease the political uncertainty facing the eurozone, while the US Treasury Secretary's support for a stronger US dollar and the announcement of plans for tax reforms further buoyed sentiment. A subsequent reversal in the yen, which closed the period at ¥146 against sterling, and a steady flow of positive domestic economic data and upbeat earnings results supported share price gains. Against this backdrop, overseas investors turned net buyers of Japanese stocks, a trend that continued through the second quarter.

Growth and quality stocks that exhibited solid earnings momentum generated the strongest returns over the review period, whereas value names underperformed as doubts about Trump's reflationary policies and the outlook for commodity prices emerged. This trend was reflected at the sector level, where the strong gains in the technology and materials sectors contrasted with declines in the financials and commodity-related segments of the market. Smaller companies outpaced large caps, which were held back by the weak performance of automobile and banking stocks.

Portfolio Review

The net asset value ("NAV") of the Company increased by 10.9% in sterling terms over the six months to 30 June 2017, outperforming both the Russell Nomura Mid/Small Cap Index and the average of the Company's Peer Group, which rose 6.7% and 9.8% respectively over the same period. The discount to NAV narrowed as a result of share price performance which returned 22.2%. Core holdings in domestic-oriented sectors, such as retail and foods that displayed positive earnings momentum, were among the key drivers of the Company's outperformance.

The attribution analysis below shows how the increase in NAV was achieved.

Analysis of change in NAV for six months to 30 June 2017 % Impact of: Reference Index (in yen terms) +8.0 Reference Index income (in yen terms) +1.2 Stock selection (relative to the Index) +1.8 Gearing (in yen terms) +2.1 Exchange rate -1.5 Share repurchases +0.1 Charges -0.8 -------------------- Total return for the six months to 30 June 2017 +10.9 ============

In the retail sector, Tokyo Base, a relatively under-researched fashion apparel business, was the standout contributor to performance over the period. The speciality retailer has successfully differentiated itself in a tough market by focusing on products sourced from Japanese designers and made-in-Japan private brand goods. Its earnings results for its financial year to February 2017 exceeded its already positively revised guidance, while the acquisition of a stake in Tokyo-based fashion brand Loschild was expected to enhance its mid-term growth prospects.

Ryohin Keikaku, the operator of the MUJI brand of general merchandise stores, also reported solid full-year results. It continued to generate growth in revenue and profits, supported by its stable domestic business and overseas expansion, particularly in East Asia.

Meanwhile, shares in Tasaki & Co, a small-cap jewellery company, surged on reports of a management buyout that offered a significant premium to its current price. In the food sector, confectionery companies Morinaga and Kotobuki Spirits outperformed as they continued to post strong sales of mainstay products.

Conversely, sporting goods manufacturer Yonex was the most significant detractor from performance. Its shares fell due to concerns that rising promotion costs in China would limit near-term profit growth. However, the company has considerable scope to increase sales in Asia over the longer-term, both in terms of the high-priced bracket, where it already has a high market share, and in mid-priced products.

Kitchen appliance maker Zojirushi's operating profits fell short of market expectations and pricing trends for its products weakened. However, the expansion of Asia's middle class remains a key driver for sales of high-end rice cookers and steel bottles.

Although there have been no significant changes to the overall portfolio, the Portfolio Manager increased holdings in fast growing services companies and globally competitive technology-related names. For example, he identified attractive opportunities in the online recruitment and outsourcing sector, as well as in on-line social network games and fast fashion e-commerce. In the technology sector, the Company bought positions in beneficiaries of secular growth in factory automation and medical equipment, as well as companies with leading global shares in electronic components. Conversely, the Company selectively sold positions in financials following their strong performance since late 2016 and the move to negative interest rates. The Portfolio Manager also reduced the exposure to other strong performers, including furniture retailer Nitori and confectionery company Morinaga.

Gearing

The Company continues to gear through the use of long contracts for difference ("CFDs"). Total portfolio exposure as at 30 June 2017 was £227.3m, equating to gearing of 23.5% compared with 24.3% at 31 December 2016.

Outlook

Global growth remains on track and the Japanese economy is expected to expand at a rate above its long- term average growth rate. The Bank of Japan remains highly accommodative and domestic consumption is gradually improving along with employment conditions. Public spending is also on the rise as stimulus measures enacted in 2016 take effect. Furthermore, indicators of manufacturing activity such as exports and production remain firm. At the micro level, consensus forecasts point towards double-digit profit growth in fiscal year 2017 and equity valuations remain supportive. On a more cautious note, a slowdown in the global economic cycle may tilt risks to the downside, with policy changes by major central banks likely to be a key variable. External geopolitical factors, particularly concerns over North Korea, combined with heightened political uncertainty in Japan may also weigh on risk sentiment. However, on balance, we believe that the prospects for Japanese equities remain positive, and are heartened by the steadily increasing interest on the part of foreign investors.

By order of the Board

FIL Investments International

1 August 2017

Interim Management Report

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

The Board, with the assistance of the Manager, has developed a risk matrix which, as part of the risk management and internal controls process, identifies the key risks faced by the Company.

The Board considers that the risks and uncertainties faced by the Company fall into the following categories: market risk; performance risk; discount control risk; gearing risk; currency risk; cybercrime risk; tax and regulatory risks; and operational risks. Information on each of these risks is given in the Strategic Report section of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2016 which can be found on the Company's pages of the Manager's website at www.fidelityinvestmenttrusts.com. In addition, the risk matrix is reviewed three times a year by the audit committee and reported to the Board.

Share Repurchases and Treasury Shares

Repurchases of ordinary shares either for cancellation or for holding in Treasury are made at the discretion of the Board and within guidelines set by it from time to time. Share repurchases are made in the light of prevailing market conditions, together with their impact on liquidity and gearing. Shares will only be repurchased when the Board believes the result will be an enhancement to the net asset value of the ordinary shares for the remaining shareholders.

In order to assist in managing the discount, the Board received shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting held on 6 June 2017 to hold in Treasury any ordinary shares repurchased by the Company, rather than cancelling them. Shares held in Treasury would only be re-issued at NAV per share or at a premium to NAV per share. This would ensure that the net e?ect of repurchasing and then re-issuing the ordinary shares would enhance NAV per share.

In the six month reporting period to 30 June 2017, 375,000 ordinary shares were repurchased for holding in Treasury. Since 30 June 2017, and as at the date of this report, no further ordinary shares have been repurchased for cancellation or into Treasury.

Transactions with the Manager and Related Parties

FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited is the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager (the "Manager") and has delegated the Company's portfolio management and company secretarial services to FIL Investments International. The transactions with the Manager and related parties are disclosed in Note 14 to the Financial Statements.

Going Concern

The Directors have considered the Company's investment objective, risk management policies, liquidity risk, credit risk, capital management policies and procedures, the nature of its portfolio (being mainly securities which are readily realisable) and its expenditure and cash flow projections. They have concluded that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Thus they continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing these Financial Statements.

Continuation votes are held every three years and the next continuation vote will be put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting in 2019.

New Broker

The Board undertook a broker review in May of this year. Following this review, Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited was appointed as the Company's sole corporate broker with effect from 31 May 2017.

By order of the Board

FIL Investments International

1 August 2017

Directors' Responsibility Statement

The Disclosure and Transparency Rules ("DTR") of the UK Listing Authority require the Directors to confirm their responsibilities in relation to the preparation and publication of the Interim Management Report and Financial Statements.

The Directors confirm to the best of their knowledge that:

the condensed set of Financial Statements contained within the Half-Yearly Report has been prepared in accordance with the Financial Reporting Council's Standard, FRS 104: Interim Financial Reporting; and

the Interim Management Report, together with the Performance Review, includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R and 4.2.8R. The Half-Yearly Report has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's Independent Auditor. The Half-Yearly Report was approved by the Board on 1 August 2017 and the above responsibility statement was signed on its behalf by David Robins, Chairman. Twenty Largest Holdings as at 30 June 2017 The Portfolio Exposures below show the amounts exposed to market price movements, including movements in the prices of the shares underlying the long CFDs. The Fair Value is the actual value of the portfolio on the Balance Sheet. Where a long CFD is held, the fair value reflects the profit or loss on the contract since it was opened and is based on how much the price of the underlying share has moved.

Portfolio Portfolio Portfolio Fair Exposure Exposure Value Long Exposures - shares unless otherwise stated £'000 %1 £'000 SoftBank Group (shares and long CFD) Provider of telecommunication services including ADSL and fibre optic internet connection 12,146 6.6 6,280 --------------- --------------- --------------- Recruit Holdings (shares and long CFD) Provider of information services and staffing services and advertising 10,634 5.8 7,677 --------------- --------------- --------------- Nippon Shinyaku (shares and long CFD) Manufacturer of pharmaceutical and health food products 8,989 4.9 7,657 --------------- --------------- --------------- M3 (shares and long CFD) Provider of medical related Internet services 8,986 4.9 2,143 --------------- --------------- --------------- Keyence (shares and long CFD) Developer and manufacturer of sensors and measuring instruments 8,471 4.6 5,865 --------------- --------------- --------------- Daikin Industries (shares and long CFD) Provider of air conditioning, chemicals, oil hydraulics, defence systems and electronics 8,412 4.6 2,132 --------------- --------------- --------------- Ryohin Keikaku Retailer and wholesaler of generic private brand consumer products 8,374 4.6 8,374 --------------- --------------- --------------- Yamaha (shares and long CFD) Manufacturer of musical instruments, audio equipment, and golf equipment 8,183 4.4 5,253 --------------- --------------- --------------- Makita (shares and long CFD) Manufacturer and wholesaler of power tools and gardening and household equipment 7,566 4.1 2,196 --------------- --------------- --------------- Suzuki Motor Manufacturer of automobiles, motorcycles and their related parts 5,434 2.9 5,434 --------------- --------------- --------------- Rinnai Manufacturer and seller of gas appliances 4,937 2.7 4,937 --------------- --------------- --------------- Sysmex Corp (shares and long CFD) Manufacturer of reagents and equipment for clinical tests 4,748 2.6 1,611 --------------- --------------- --------------- Nihon M&A Center (long CFD) Provider of M&A advisory services to small and medium-sized enterprises 4,719 2.6 698 --------------- --------------- --------------- Yonex Manufacturer and retailer of sporting goods 4,686 2.4 4,686 --------------- --------------- --------------- Yamaha Motor (shares and long CFD) Manufacturer of motorcycles, marine and other motorized products 4,200 2.3 1,216 --------------- --------------- --------------- Kotobuki Spirits Producer of confectionery 4,136 2.2 4,136 --------------- --------------- --------------- Shima Seiki Manufacturing Manufacturer of electronic weft, glove and sock knitting machinery 3,842 2.1 3,842 --------------- --------------- --------------- Shinoken Group Provider of property management and consulting services 3,610 2.0 3,610 --------------- --------------- --------------- MISUMI Group Mail order distributor of precision machinery parts, semi-conductors and supplies for factories, hospitals, and restaurants 3,598 2.0 3,598 --------------- --------------- --------------- Nojima Electronic equipment chain stores operator specialising in computers and communication products 3,484 1.9 3,484 --------------- --------------- --------------- Twenty largest exposures 129,155 70.2 84,829 --------------- --------------- --------------- Other long exposures 98,130 53.3 98,130 --------------- --------------- Total Portfolio Exposure2 227,285 123.5 ========= ========= ========= Total Portfolio Fair Value3 182,959 Net current assets excluding derivative instruments4 1,042 ========= Shareholders' Funds (per the Balance Sheet) 184,001 =========

1 Portfolio Exposure is expressed as a percentage of Shareholders' Funds

2 Total Portfolio Exposure comprises market exposure to shares of £175,953,000 plus market exposure to long CFDs of £51,332,000.

3 Total Portfolio Fair Value comprises shares of £175,953,000 plus long CFD derivative instrument assets of £7,223,000 less long CFD derivative instrument liabilities of £217,000 (per the Balance Sheet ).

4 Net current assets excluding derivative instruments comprise debtors of £683,000 plus cash at bank of £1,264,000 less other creditors of £905,000 (per the Balance Sheet).

Gearing

as at 30 June 2017

30 June 31 December 2017 2016 Portfolio Portfolio Exposure Exposure Shares and long CFDs £'000 £'000 Investments - shares 175,953 161,777 Derivative instruments - long CFDs 51,332 45,123 --------------- --------------- Total Portfolio Exposure 227,285 206,900 ========= ========= Shareholders' Funds 184,001 166,405 ========= ========= Gearing - Total Portfolio Exposure in excess of Shareholders' Funds 23.5% 24.3% ========= =========

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Income Statement

Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 30 June 2017 30 June 2016 31 December 2016 unaudited unaudited audited' revenue capital total revenue capital total revenue capital total Notes £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Gains on investments held at fair value through profit or loss - 14,705 14,705 - 27,710 27,710 - 30,593 30,593 Gains/(losses) on derivative instruments - 3,164 3,164 - (3,913) (3,913) - 675 675 Income 4 1,475 - 1,475 1,305 - 1,305 2,471 - 2,471 Investment management fee 5 (943) - (943) (633) - (633) (1,597) - (1,597) Other expenses (229) - (229) (250) - (250) (489) - (489) Foreign exchange gains - 15 15 95 87 182 - 247 247 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Net return on ordinary activities before finance costs and taxation 303 17,884 18,187 517 23,884 24,401 385 31,515 31,900 Finance costs (57) - (57) (40) - (40) (91) - (91) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Net return on ordinary activities before taxation 246 17,884 18,130 477 23,884 24,361 294 31,515 31,809 Taxation on return on ordinary activities 6 (121) - (121) (103) - (103) (202) - (202) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the year 125 17,884 18,009 374 23,884 24,258 92 31,515 31,607 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Return per ordinary share 7 0.09p 13.17p 13.26p 0.31p 19.83p 20.14p 0.07p 24.56p 24.63p ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

The Company does not have any other comprehensive income. Accordingly the net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the period is also the total comprehensive income for the period and no separate Statement of Comprehensive Income has been presented.

The total column of this statement represents the Income Statement of the Company. The revenue and capital columns are supplementary and presented for information purposes as recommended by the Statement of Recommended Practice issued by the AIC.

No operations were acquired or discontinued in the period and all items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

Statement of Changes in Equity

share capital share premium redemption other capital revenue total capital account reserve reserve reserve reserve equity Notes £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Six months ended 30 June 2017 (unaudited) Total shareholders' funds at 31 December 2016 34,041 20,722 2,767 56,886 66,368 (14,379) 166,405 Ordinary shares repurchased and held in Treasury 12 - - - (413) - - (413) Net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the period - - - - 17,884 125 18,009 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total shareholders' funds at 30 June 2017 34,041 20,722 2,767 56,473 84,252 (14,254) 184,001 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Six months ended 30 June 2016 (unaudited) Total shareholders' funds at 31 December 2015 28,555 6,874 2,621 57,568 34,853 (14,471) 116,000 Ordinary shares repurchased for cancellation 9, 11, 12 (125) - 125 (413) - - (413) Issue of ordinary shares on the exercise of rights attached to subscription shares 9, 10 5,632 13,855 - - - - 19,487 Net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the period - - - - 23,884 374 24,258 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total shareholders' funds at 30 June 2016 34,062 20,729 2,746 57,155 58,737 (14,097) 159,332 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Year ended 31 December 2016 (audited) Total shareholders' funds at 31 December 2015 28,555 6,874 2,621 57,568 34,853 (14,471) 116,000 Ordinary shares repurchased and held in Treasury 12 - - - (184) - - (184) Ordinary shares repurchased for cancellation 9, 11, 12 (146) - 146 (498) - - (498) Issue of ordinary shares on the exercise of rights attached to subscription shares 9, 10 5,632 13,848 - - - - 19,480 Net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the year - - - - 31,515 92 31,607 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total shareholders' funds at 31 December 2016 34,041 20,722 2,767 56,886 66,368 (14,379) 166,405 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

Balance Sheet

as at 30 June 2017 Company number 2885584

30.06.17 31.12.16 30.06.16 unaudited audited unaudited Notes £'000 £'000 £'000 Fixed assets Investments held at fair value through profit or loss 8 175,953 161,777 158,060 ========= ========= ========= Current assets Derivative instruments 8 7,223 4,619 1,856 Debtors 683 534 1,530 Cash at bank 1,264 620 4,293 --------------- --------------- --------------- 9,170 5,773 7,679 ========= ========= ========= Creditors Derivative instruments 8 (217) (424) (3,938) Other creditors (905) (721) (2,469) --------------- --------------- --------------- (1,122) (1,145) (6,407) ========= ========= ========= Net current assets 8,048 4,628 1,272 --------------- --------------- --------------- Net assets 184,001 166,405 159,332 ========= ========= ========= Capital and reserves Share capital 9 34,041 34,041 34,062 Share premium account 10 20,722 20,722 20,729 Capital redemption reserve 11 2,767 2,767 2,746 Other reserve 12 56,473 56,886 57,155 Capital reserve 84,252 66,368 58,737 Revenue reserve (14,254) (14,379) (14,097) --------------- --------------- --------------- Total equity shareholders' funds 184,001 166,405 159,332 ========= ========= ========= Net asset value per ordinary share 13 135.69p 122.37p 116.94p ========= ========= =========

Notes to the Financial Statements

1 Principal Activity

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC is an Investment Company incorporated in England and Wales with a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange. The Company's registration number is 2885584, and its registered office is Beech Gate, Millfield Lane, Lower Kingswood, Tadworth, Surrey, KT20 6RP. The Company has been approved by HM Revenue & Customs as an Investment Trust under Section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 and intends to conduct its affairs so as to continue to be approved.

2 Publication of non-statutory accounts

The Financial Statements in this Half-Yearly Financial Report have not been audited by the Company's Independent Auditor and do not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act"). The financial information for the year ended 31 December 2016 is extracted from the latest published Financial Statements of the Company. Those Financial Statements were delivered to the Registrar of Companies and included the Independent Auditor's Report which was unqualified and did not contain a statement under either section 498(2) or 498(3) of the Act.

3 Basis of preparation

The Company prepares its Financial Statements on a going concern basis and in accordance with UK Generally Accepted Accounting Practice ("UK GAAP") and FRS 102: The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland, issued by the Financial Reporting Council. The Financial Statements are also prepared in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice: Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts ("SORP") issued by the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC"), in November 2014. FRS 104: Interim Financial Reporting has also been applied in preparing this condensed set of Financial Statements. The accounting policies followed are consistent with those disclosed in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2016.

4 Income

Six months Six months Year ended ended ended 30.06.17 30.06.16 31.12.16 unaudited unaudited audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Investment income Overseas dividends 1,211 1,031 2,022 Derivative income Dividends on long CFDs 264 274 449 --------------- --------------- --------------- Total income 1,475 1,305 2,471 ========= ========= =========

5 Investment Management Fee

Six months Six months Year ended ended ended 30.06.17 30.06.16 31.12.16 unaudited unaudited audited £'000 £'000 £'000 --------------- --------------- --------------- Investment management fees 943 633 1,597 ========= ========= =========

FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited is the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager and has delegated portfolio management to FIL Investments International ("FII"), the Investment Manager. Both companies are Fidelity group companies. FII charges portfolio management services fees at an annual rate of 0.85% of the value of assets under management. Fees are payable quarterly in arrears and are calculated on the last business day of March, June, September and December.

6 Taxation on return on ordinary activities

The taxation charge of £121,000 (six months ended 30 June 2016: £103,000 and year ended 31 December 2016: £202,000) is irrecoverable overseas taxation suffered on dividend income.

7 Return per ordinary share

Six months Six months Year ended ended ended 30.06.17 30.06.16 31.12.16 unaudited unaudited audited pence pence pence Revenue return per ordinary share 0.09p 0.31p 0.07p Capital return per ordinary share 13.17p 19.83p 24.56p --------------- --------------- --------------- Total return per ordinary share 13.26p 20.14p 24.63p ========= ========= =========

The revenue return per ordinary share is based on the net revenue return on ordinary activities after taxation for the period of £125,000 (six months ended 30 June 2016: £374,000 and year ended 31 December 2016: £92,000). The capital return per ordinary share is based on the net capital return on ordinary activities after taxation for the period of £17,884,000 (six months ended 30 June 2016: £23,884,000 and year ended 31 December 2016: £31,515,000). The total return per ordinary share is based on the net total return on ordinary activities after taxation for the period of £18,009,000 (six months ended 30 June 2016: £24,258,000 and year ended 31 December 2016: £31,607,000).

The returns per ordinary share are based on the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue held outside Treasury during the period of 135,763,601 (six months ended 30 June 2016: 120,433,450 and year ended 31 December 2016: 128,319,344).

There is no dilution in the period as all the subscription share rights were exercised during the year ended 31 December 2016. There was no dilution during the six months ended 30 June 2016 and the year ended 31 December 2016 as the average ordinary share price was below the exercise price of the subscription shares.

8 Fair Value Hierarchy

The Company is required to disclose the fair value hierarchy that classifies its financial instruments measured at fair value at one of three levels, according to the relative reliability of the inputs used to estimate the fair values.

Classification Valued by reference to Level 1 Valued using quoted prices in active markets for identical assets. Level 2 Valued by reference to valuation techniques using observable inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1. Level 3 Valued by reference to valuation techniques using inputs that are not based on observable market data.

Categorisation within the hierarchy has been determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement of the relevant asset. The table below sets out the Company's fair value hierarchy:

30 June 2017 unaudited level 1 level 2 level 3 total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Investments 175,007 - 946 175,953 Derivative instruments - 7,223 - 7,223 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- 175,007 7,223 946 183,176 ========= ========= ========= ========= Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Derivative instruments - (217) - (217) ========= ========= ========= =========

31 December 2016 audited level 1 level 2 level 3 total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Investments 160,819 - 958 161,777 Derivative instruments - 4,619 - 4,619 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- 160,819 4,619 958 166,396 ========= ========= ========= ========= Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Derivative instruments - (424) - (424) ========= ========= ========= =========

30 June 2016 unaudited level 1 level 2 level 3 total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Investments 158,060 - - 158,060 Derivative instruments - 1,856 - 1,856 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- 158,060 1,856 - 159,916 ========= ========= ========= ========= Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Derivative instruments - (3,938) - (3,938) ========= ========= ========= =========

9 Share Capital

30 June 2017 31 December 2016 30 June 2016 unaudited audited unaudited number of number of number of shares £'000 shares £'000 shares £'000 Ordinary shares of 25 pence each - issued, allotted and fully paid Held outside Treasury Beginning of the period 135,981,695 33,996 114,218,356 28,555 114,218,356 28,555 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Ordinary shares repurchased and transferred into Treasury (see below) (375,000) (94) (180,000) (45) - - Ordinary shares repurchased for cancellation - - (584,000) (146) (500,000) (125) Issue of ordinary shares on the exercise of rights attached to subscription shares - - 22,527,339 5,632 22,527,339 5,632 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- End of the period 135,606,695 33,902 135,981,695 33,996 136,245,695 34,062 ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== Held in Treasury Beginning of the period 180,000 45 - - - - Ordinary shares repurchased and held in Treasury 375,000 94 180,000 45 - - ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- End of the period 555,000 139 180,000 45 - - ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== Subscription shares of 0.001 pence each - issued, allotted and fully paid Beginning of the period - - 22,527,339 - 22,527,339 - Cancellation of subscription shares on the exercise of rights - - (22,527,339) - (22,527,339) - ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- End of the period - - - - - - ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== Total share capital 34,041 34,041 34,062 ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== ==========

During the period the Company repurchased 375,000 ordinary shares and held them in Treasury (year ended 31 December 2016: 180,000 and six months ended 30 June 2016: nil). Shares held in Treasury carry no rights to vote, to receive a dividend or to participate in the winding up of the Company. No ordinary shares were repurchased for cancellation during the period (year ended 31 December 2016: 584,000 and six months ended 30 June 2016: 500,000).

During the year ended 31 December 2016 the Company issued 22,527,339 ordinary shares on the exercise of rights attached to subscription shares and cancelled the same number of subscription shares (six months ended 30 June 2016: 22,527,339).

10 Share premium account

30.06.17 31.12.16 30.06.16 unaudited audited unaudited £'000 £'000 £'000 Beginning of the period 20,722 6,874 6,874 Net proceeds of ordinary shares issued on the exercise of rights attached to subscription shares - 13,848 13,855 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- End of the period 20,722 20,722 20,729 ========== ========== ==========

11 Capital redemption reserve

30.06.17 31.12.16 30.06.16 unaudited audited unaudited £'000 £'000 £'000 Beginning of the period 2,767 2,621 2,621 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Nominal value of ordinary shares repurchased for cancellation - 146 125 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- End of the period 2,767 2,767 2,746 ========== ========== ==========

12 Other reserve

30.06.17 31.12.16 30.06.16 unaudited audited unaudited £'000 £'000 £'000 Beginning of the period 56,886 57,568 57,568 Cost of ordinary shares repurchased and held in Treasury (413) (184) - Cost of ordinary shares repurchased for cancellation - (498) (413) ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- End of the period 56,473 56,886 57,155 ========== ========== ==========

13 Net asset value per ordinary share

The net asset value per ordinary share is based on net assets of £184,001,000 (31 December 2016: £166,405,000 and 30 June 2016: £159,332,000) and on 135,606,695 (31 December 2016: 135,981,695 and 30 June 2016: 136,245,695) ordinary shares, being the number of ordinary shares in issue that are held outside Treasury at the period end. It is the Company's policy that shares held in Treasury will only be reissued at a premium to net asset value per share and, therefore, shares held in Treasury have no dilutive effect.

14 Transactions with the Manager and related parties

FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited is the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager and has delegated portfolio management and the role of company secretary to FIL Investments International ("FII"), the Investment Manager. Both companies are Fidelity group companies. Details of the fee arrangements are given in Note 5.

During the period fees charged by FII for portfolio management services were £943,000 (six months ended 30 June 2016: £633,000 and year ended 31 December 2016: £1,597,000) and for non-portfolio management services were £23,000 (six months ended 30 June 2016: £23,000 and year ended 31 December 2016: £46,000). Non-portfolio management fees include company secretarial, fund accounting, taxation, promotional and corporate advisory services. At the Balance Sheet date, fees for portfolio management services of £486,000 (31 December 2016: £441,000 and 30 June 2016: £330,000) and fees for non-portfolio management services of £12,000 (31 December 2016: £12,000 and 30 June 2016: £11,000) were accrued and included in other creditors. FII also provides the Company with marketing services. The total amount payable for these services during the period was £35,000 (six months ended 30 June 2016: £49,000 and year ended 31 December 2016: £88,000) and at the Balance Sheet date £29,000 (31 December 2016: £32,000 and 30 June 2016: £57,000) was accrued and included in other creditors.

As at 30 June 2017, the Board consisted of five non-executive Directors, all of whom are considered to be independent by the Board. None of the Directors have a service contract with the Company. The Chairman receives an annual fee of £30,000, the Audit Committee Chairman an annual fee of £23,000 and each other Director an annual fee of £20,000. The following members of the Board hold ordinary shares in the Company: David Robins 37,000 shares, Philip Kay 12,183 shares, Sir Laurence Magnus 48,000 shares and Mami Mizutori 11,063 shares.

15. PUBLICATION OF NON STATUTORY ACCOUNTS

The financial information contained in this Half-Yearly Report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 435 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2017 and 30 June 2016 has not been audited or reviewed.

The information for the year ended 31 December 2016 has been extracted from the latest published audited financial statements, which have been filed with the Registrar of Companies, unless otherwise stated. The report of the Auditor on those financial statements contained no qualification or statement under sections 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

16 ANNUAL RESULTS

The Board expects to announce the annual results for the year ending 31 December 2017 as prepared under UK GAAP by 31 March 2018. The Annual Report should be available by early April 2018, with the Annual General Meeting expected to be held in May 2018.

