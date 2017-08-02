

GLASGOW (dpa-AFX) - Temporary power supply provider Aggreko PLC (AGK.L) reported Wednesday that its first-half profit before tax fell 10 percent to 63 million pounds from last year's 71 million pounds. Earnings per share were 17.88 pence, also down 10 percent from the prior year's 19.81 pence.



Before certain items, underlying profit before tax was 53 million pounds for the latest period.



Group revenue for the period rose 16 percent to 792 million pounds from 685 million pounds last year.



Further, the company's board has decided to pay an interim dividend of 9.38 pence per ordinary share, which is maintained in line with the prior year.



Looking ahead, the company said its full-year guidance remains unchanged.



