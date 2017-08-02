

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss consumer confidence strengthened in July, survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -3 in July from -8 in April. The score came in line with expectations. A similar high score was last posted in January 2017 and was the highest since July 2014.



The survey confirmed that the recovery in sentiment from lows following the sharp rise in the Swiss franc, the SECO said.



Compared to April, consumers' expectations for economic growth and the labor market became considerably optimistic.



The sub-index measuring optimism about general economic situation over coming twelve months climbed to 16 from 5 in April and the index for future unemployment declined to 41 from 48.



However, their expectations regarding own financial situation and possibility to save showed no improvement. The expected financial situation index slid to -4 from -3 in the prior quarter.



The expected saving capacity came in at 17 versus 15 in April.



