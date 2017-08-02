

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The euro rose to a 1-1/2-year low of 131.18 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 130.27.



The euro advanced to 1.1435 against the Swiss franc, from an early 2-day low of 1.1380.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the euro edged up to 0.8957 and 1.1830 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8937 and 1.1802, respectively.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 132.00 against the yen, 1.15 against the franc, 0.90 against the pound and 1.19 against the greenback.



