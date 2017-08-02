

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) reported profit before tax of 167.6 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2017 compared to 175.5 million pounds, previous year. Profit attributable to owners of the company decreased year-over-year to 134.9 million pounds from 138.5 million pounds. Earnings per ordinary share was 53.2 pence compared to 54.7 pence. First-half adjusted operating profit was 2.1% lower at 190 million pounds, largely due to the challenging Plumbing & Heating market and recent investments, including in information systems. Adjusted earnings per share was 55.4 pence compared to 57.4 pence.



First-half revenue was 3.22 billion pounds compared to 3.11 billion pounds, a year ago. Revenue grew by 3.5% in the first half of the year, and by 2.7% on a like-for-like basis.



The dividend for the half year 2017 of 15.5 pence results in a 1.6% increase. The interim dividend will be paid on 07 November 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX