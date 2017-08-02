Biohit Oyj press release 02 August 2017 at 9:30 am. local time (EEST)



The results of the Biohit's second large-scale smoking intervention trial have been published in the international cancer journal: Anticancer Research. This randomized placebo-controlled trial (RCT) comprising almost 2000 smokers was completed in May 2017. This study confirmed the previous results obtained in the first RCT, based on a smaller sample size. According to these results, Acetium® lozenge is an effective means to assist smoking quit, completely free of any side effects.



Chief Medical Director, Professor Kari Syrjänen, Biohit Oyj: "Acetium lozenge is a safe and effective measure in smoking intervention, because it is a natural product containing xylitol and slow-releasing l-cysteine that binds acetaldehyde from saliva. This product is free from side effects, has no restrictions of use or recommended upper dose limit. A smoker shall take a lozenge together with each smoked cigarette, and the efficacy is based on the principle that after some period of regular use (2-3 months), the taste of the cigarette will change and the sensations of pleasure obtained from smoking will decline, making the decision to quit more easy."



CEO Semi Korpela, Biohit Oyj: "This study confirms the results of the previous study, indicating that the likelihood of smoking cessation among regular users of Acetium lozenge was 1.5-fold as compared with the placebo users. Despite all available intervention methods, the decision to stop smoking needs to be made in person."



Slow-release L-Cysteine (Acetium®) Lozenge Is an Effective New Method in Smoking Cessation. A randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Intervention



