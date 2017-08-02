Profit before tax was DKK 391 million, the equivalent of a return of 23% p.a. on equity at the beginning of the period, which is considered highly satisfactory. The bank's core earnings increased by 11% to a total of DKK 348 million, which is above budget for the first half-year.



(DKK million) H1 H1 2016 2015 2014 2013 2017 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total core income 516 488 983 954 907 844 Total expenses and depreciation -158 -150 -318 -306 -298 -273 Core earnings before impairment charges for 358 338 665 648 609 571 loans Impairment charges for loans etc. -10 -24 -48 -60 -87 -120 Core earnings 348 314 617 588 522 451 Result for the portfolio etc. +43 +13 +44 0 +65 +21 Profit before tax 391 327 661 588 587 472



The half-year - highlights:



-- Upward adjustment of expectations for core earnings to the range DKK 600 - 665 million -- 11% increase in core earnings to DKK 348 million -- Profit before tax was DKK 391 million, equivalent to a return of 23% p.a. on equity at the beginning of the period -- The rate of costs for the half-year was 30.6%, which is still the lowest in Denmark -- Decrease in impairment charges to DKK 10 million, the equivalent of 0.1% p.a. -- Increase in the bank's loans of 7% and an increase in deposits of 11% -- Continued highly satisfactory increases in customer numbers in both the branch network and the niche concepts



Please do not hesitate to contact the bank's management if you have any questions.







Yours sincerely Ringkjøbing Landbobank John Fisker Jørn Nielsen



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=639942