Nordic Nanovector Appoints Dr. Reza Safaei as Head of Medical Affairs

OSLO, Norway, Aug 2,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces the appointment of Dr. Reza Safaei, MD as Head of Medical Affairs.

In his role, Dr. Safaei will lead the development and execution of Nordic Nanovector's medical affairs strategy for Betalutin®. He will be responsible for building a team of field-based Medical Science Liaisons (MSL) with initial focus on the US, developing strong relationships with global experts and partnerships with clinical centres of excellence for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), as well as designing and implementing medical education programmes to raise awareness of Nordic Nanovector's technology and Betalutin® prior to launch.

Dr. Safaei brings extensive experience in the development and commercialisation of novel therapeutics for haematological and solid cancers, gained with several world-leading biopharmaceutical companies. In his most recent role, Dr. Safaei held the position of Head of Medical Affairs Europe at Seattle Genetics, where he managed medical affairs and clinical development activities of pipeline products in acute myeloid leukaemia and diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL), bladder cancer and advanced breast cancer. Prior to this, Dr. Safaei served as Director, Medical Development, Immuno-Oncology and Scientific Communications, Haematology at AMGEN Europe. Dr. Safaei is trained in Internal Medicine and holds a Medical Degree from the University of Goettingen, Germany.

Marco Renoldi, Chief Operating Officer of Nordic Nanovector, comments: "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Safaei, who brings an extensive experience and relevant track record in medical affairs strategy and execution. His understanding of what is required to support the launch of innovative cancer therapies will be instrumental to Nordic Nanovector as we advance Betalutin® through clinical trials, moving towards the patients and the market. His primary focus will be to deliver our data to scientific and clinical stakeholders, raising awareness of our advanced technology and highlighting Betalutin®'s differentiating features vs. alternative treatments for NHL patients. The appointment of Dr. Safaei is yet another example of Nordic Nanovector's ability to attract talents from internationally recognised life science companies."

Reza Safaei added: "I am very excited to be joining Nordic Nanovector at what is clearly an important stage for the company. The data from clinical studies with Betalutin® suggest it has a promising clinical profile and may benefit patients with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. I am looking forward to working with the Nordic Nanovector team to translate our exciting data to the scientific and clinical community, contributing to the successful positioning of Betalutin® as pivotal clinical data becomes available and in preparation for commercialisation."

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries:

Tone Kvåle, Chief Financial Officer

Cell: +47-91-51-95-76

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media enquiries:

Mark Swallow/David Dible/Marine Perrier (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44-207-638-9571

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedr.co.uk

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting Antibody-Radionuclide-Conjugate (ARC) designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024.

The Company aims to rapidly develop Betalutin®, alone and in combination with other therapies, for the treatment of major types of NHL, targeting first regulatory submission in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma in 1H 2019. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets.

The Company is also advancing a pipeline of ARCs and other immunotherapies for multiple cancer indications.

Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

Forward-looking statements

This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements and forecasts based on uncertainty, since they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on Nordic Nanovector's business, financial condition and results of operations. The terms "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "should", "projects", "will", "would" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking statement. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in a forward-looking statement or affect the extent to which a particular projection is realised. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, implementation of Nordic Nanovector's strategy and its ability to further grow, risks associated with the development and/or approval of Nordic Nanovector's products candidates, ongoing clinical trials and expected trial results, the ability to commercialise Betalutin®, technology changes and new products in Nordic Nanovector's potential market and industry, the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions and legislative, regulatory and political factors. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Nordic Nanovector disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-appoints-dr--reza-safaei-as-head-of-medical-affairs,c2320333