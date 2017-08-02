

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems plc (BA.L), a defense, aerospace and security company, reported Wednesday that its first-half profit before taxation climbed to 714 million pounds from last year's 528 million pounds.



Profit for the period attributable to equity shareholders grew to 555 million pounds from 408 million pounds a year ago. Basic earnings per share climbed 36 percent to 17.5 pence.



Underlying earnings were 628 million pounds or 19.8 pence per share, compared to 551 million pounds or 17.4 pence per share a year ago.



Underlying EBITA increased 11% to 945 million pounds.



Revenue grew to 9.01 billion pounds from prior year's 8.28 billion pounds. Revenues increased 3% on a constant currency basis.



Underlying sales went up to 9.57 billion pounds from 8.71 billion pounds a year earlier.



Order intake increased to 10.65 billion pounds from 7.05 billion pounds last year, including award of a production contract for the initial batch of three Type 26 frigates.



Order backlog increased to 42.3 billion pounds from last year's 36.3 billion pounds.



Further, the company increased interim dividend by 2% to 8.8p per share.



Looking ahead, the company continues to expect the underlying earnings per share for 2017 to be 5% to 10% higher than last year's 40.3 pence.



