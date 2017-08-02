

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RSA Insurance Group Plc. (RSANY.PK, RSA.L, RSA) reported that its profit before tax for the first-half of 2017 rose to 263 million pounds from 161 million pounds last year.



Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent company for the period surged to 196 million pounds or 17.9 pence from 85 million pounds or 7.8 pence per share in the prior year.



Underlying earnings per share were 23.3 pence, up 31 percent from 17.8 in the prior year.



Total income rose to 3.50 billion pounds from 3.29 billion pounds in the prior year.



The company declared an interim dividend of 6.6 pence per ordinary share, up 32 percent year-on-year.



Looking ahead, RSA Insurance said it is targeting attractive full year 2017 performance as it continues to build from the quality performance base now established.



In the second half of 2017, the company aims for premium growth, while the priority is to maintain underwriting discipline.



