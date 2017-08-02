

MINATO (dpa-AFX) - Aviation group ANA Holdings Inc. (ANA.L,ALNPF.PK, ALNPY.PK) reported that its net profit attributable to shareholders surged to 51.0 billion yen from last year's 6.6 billion yen as a result of extraordinary income from the inclusion of Peach Aviation Limited as a consolidated subsidiary from this fiscal year.



Operating income for the quarter rose 80.0% to 25.4 billion yen from the prior year.



Operating revenues grew 11.7% to 451.7 billion yen, from the prior year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company still expects attributable net income of 125 billion yen, operating income of 150 billion yen and operating revenues of 1.91 trillion yen, all higher than the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX