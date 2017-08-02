

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese consumer electronics manufacturer, Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (CSIOF.PK, CSIOY.PK), Wednesday reported that its first-quarter profit attributable to owners of parent rose 73.8 percent to 4.18 billion yen from 2.40 billion yen, and earnings per share increased to 16.64 yen from 9.20 yen last year.



For the quarter, ordinary profit surged 129.8 percent to 5.82 billion yen, but operating profit slid 7.6 percent to 6.57 billion yen.



Quarterly net sales declined by 6.0 percent to 69.79 billion yen from last year's 74.28 billion yen.



For the year 2018, Casio expects attributable profit of 22.5 billion yen, on net sales of 350 billion yen. Basic earnings per share is seen at 91.34 yen for the year.



