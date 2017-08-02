

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - William Hill plc (WMH.L) reported that, higher exceptional costs from implementing transformation programme reduced the Group's first-half statutory result year-over-year by 7.2 million pounds to 93.5 million pounds. Profit for the period to equity holders of the parent decreased to 81.4 million pounds or 9.5 pence per share from 84.7 million pounds or 9.6 pence per share. First-half adjusted operating profit fell by 1% to 129.5 million pounds. Adjusted profits before tax rose 2% to 111.2 million pounds, as a result of lower net finance costs from refinancing in 2016. Adjusted EPS grew 7% to 11.2 pence.



The Group achieved revenue growth from continuing operations of 3% in the period, to 837.0 million pounds. Online net revenue was up 5%, benefiting from strong wagering and gaming growth.



The Group said its interim dividend increased 4% to 4.26 pence per share, reflecting the Group's continued strong cash flow and the Board's confidence in delivery of strategic priorities.



