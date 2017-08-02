

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Plc (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) reported Wednesday that its first-half net earnings climbed 93 percent to $3.31 billion from last year's $1.71 billion. Basic earnings per share grew to 184 US cents from 95.3 US cents a year ago.



Underlying earnings were $3.94 billion, compared to $1.56 billion a year earlier. Underlying earnings per share were 219.4 US cents, compared to 87 US cents last year.



Underlying EBITDA was $9.04 billion, up 68 percent from the prior year.



Consolidated sales revenues were $19.3 billion, $3.8 billion higher than 2016 first half, primarily due to higher average commodity prices.



Further, Rio Tinto announced cash generation of $6.3 billion and cash returns to shareholders of $3.0 billion.



The company announced 2017 interim dividend of 110 US cents per share, equivalent to $2.0 billion, 144 percent higher than last year's 45 US cents per share.



The Company also increased share buy-back by $1.0 billion in Rio Tinto plc shares.



Looking ahead, Rio Tinto said production guidance is unchanged from the second quarter operations review.



