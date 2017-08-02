Leaders in Interactive Entertainment Speak to Conference Theme, Made Better

The Academy of Interactive Arts Sciences' 5th Annual D.I.C.E. Europe event will take place September 10-12, 2017 at the Hotel Cascais Miragem in Portugal. Leading European video game executives will participate in the premier networking opportunities, listen to key speakers address the conference theme Made Better to tackle some of the industry's biggest ideas and trends.

The Tuesday Morning Keynote will be presented by Lidwine Sauer, Director of Insights and Trends for Ubisoft's Strategic Innovation Lab. She will be presenting on how to "Navigate the Rapid currents of Change," in a time of accelerated disruption and transformation, where innovations that originate in one industry can very quickly upend many others. Unexpected events have almost become the norm. Faced with rapid and regular revolutions, how do you anticipate the opportunities -- and the risks -- that the future holds? How do you drive forward-thinking change in a creative organization?

Additional 2017 D.I.C.E. Europe speakers include:

Mike Bithell CEO and Founder, Bithell Games. Bithell will be speaking on "TL:DR Keeping it Brief" where he will talk about the work many developers are doing to make high-value short-duration games, and examine the trend's successes and challenges. Bithell will also elaborate on the studio's recent experiment in this area.

These industry experts will join previously announced speakers: Hermen Hulst, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Guerrilla Games (Monday Keynote Speaker) and Hendrik Lesser, Chairman, European Games Developer Federation (EGDF).

The conference will reprise its popular roundtable sessions, where executives have a chance to debate, analyze and generate focused solutions amongst their brightest peers in a private, intimate setting. Previously announced roundtable leaders include: Jon Leslie, Principal Agile Coach of Favro; Frank Pearce, Chief Product Officer of Blizzard Entertainment; Ted Price, President and CEO of Insomniac Games; Hannes Seifert, Country Manager DACH of Riot Games; and Shuhei Yoshida, President of Sony's Worldwide Studios for Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

D.I.C.E. is famous for its key networking opportunities, where attendees delve into the day's most exciting talks and discussions. Included in the price of the conference pass to all attendees is a tour of picturesque Portuguese town of Sintra, cocktail hours and evening parties for a chance to unwind and connect with attendees.

2017 D.I.C.E. Europe regular registration rates end September 4th. To reserve your ticket and for more information please visit: www.diceeurope.org.

