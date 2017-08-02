Future Sign Academy Establishes its First Advisory Board

Board members are authoritative entrepreneurs and experts of the sign and advertising industry

SHANGHAI, Aug. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Sign Academy (FSA), is an association dedicated to provide the sign and advertising community with a full range of education resources including specialized training, industry research reports, conferences, seminars and international study tours.

Ever since its debut in China early 2017, its Organiser UBM Trust has been attracting attention worldwide and receiving requests on cooperation from various fields.

The core of FSA is its advisory board, deeply rooted in the sign and advertising industry and fully representing their needs. After a period of communication and negotiation, members of the advisory board are now surfaced. They are the senior management or experts of different areas, obliged to deliver high-quality and diverse resources, services and solutions to corporations in the sign and advertising industry.

The following are some of the confirmed members:

Qin LI

Vice President

Focus Media

Qin LI has Joined Focus Media since 2003, mainly in charge of national development of media department, promote national business of building LCD, building frame, digital 2.0, she has rich knowledge and experience in ads industry. With her strong persistence and leadership, she led the team to complete business development in 120 cities and more than 90% of high-end buildings. With her outstanding performance, she has made great contributions to focus media's long-term development.

She also acquired EMBA degree from Antai College of Shanghai Jiao tong University.

Danny Gu

President, A.E. SMITH (CHINA) CO.,Ltd

Chairman, World Image Holdings Co.,Ltd

President, Shanghai Pico Management Co.,Ltd

Danny is the Member of CPPCC in Jiading District, Shanghai, Vice President of Shanghai Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions, Vice President of Hong Kong Federation of Shanghai Jiading District, Vice President of Shanghai Sign Industry Association, he got Outstanding Businessman of Modern Services Industry prize in Jiading for 3 years in row.

He studied MBA in George Brown College in Toronto, Canada, acquired double bachelor degrees and master degree.

Stephane BIHOREL

BD Director of Malherbe Design Asia

MBA Alumni from Science Po Paris / Tongji Shanghai / Tsinghua Beijing University, obtained in 2006. Since Stephane is involved in retail / identity projects among Asia markets, through concepts and events collaboration with International brands (Hermes, Lvmh, La Prairie), until lighting design for Dior, Channel, Diesel and master projects. Stephane joined Malherbe Design in 2015 to develop Asia networks / market focus into brands with International perspectives and Real Estate developers.His mission: spread Malherbe Design signature, philosophy and expertise.

