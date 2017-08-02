

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A.G. BARR plc (BAG.L), the soft drinks group, reported a strong sales performance for the first half of the year, supported by the continued success of last year's new product launches.



In a trading update, the company said it expects revenue for the 26 weeks ended 29 July 2017 to be 136 million pounds, an increase of 8 percent from 125.6 million pounds in the prior-year period. According to the company, value increased by 3.5 percent and volume rose 2.1 percent.



The company noted that it was making good progress with its sugar reduction program and is confident it will meet the portfolio target communicated in March 2017.



Looking ahead, the company also said it remains confident of delivering a full year financial performance in line with the Board's expectations, despite the wider economic environment continuing to be uncertain.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX