

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Devro plc (DVO.L), a manufacturer of collagen products for the food industry, reported Wednesday that its first-half profit before tax grew to 10.0 million pounds from 0.3 million pounds last year.



Basic earnings per share were 5.5 pence, compared to loss of 0.7 pence a year ago.



Underlying profit before tax was 13.1 million pounds, compared to prior year's 13.7 million pounds. Underlying basic earnings per share were 6.0 pence, compared to 6.3 pence a year ago.



EBITDA improved to 30.8 million pounds from 26.4 million pounds last year.



Revenue climbed 11 percent to 125.2 million pounds from 112.9 million pounds a year ago. Volume growth was particularly strong in China, South East Asia and Russia, the company said.



Further, the Board announced an interim dividend of 2.70 pence, same as last year, to be paid on 6 October 2017 to shareholders on the register at 25 August 2017.



Looking ahead, Peter Page, Chief Executive of Devro, said, 'The Board's expectations for the full year remain unchanged and the business continues to generate strong cash flow from the underlying operations, which will enable net debt covenant ratios to be returned to historic levels over time.'



