

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dignity plc (DTY.L) reported profit before tax of 45.3 million pounds for the 26 week period ended 30 June 2017 compared to 41.5 million pounds, previous year. Profit for the period attributable to equity shareholders increased to 36.1 million pounds or 72.3 pence per share from 32.6 million pounds or 65.7 pence per share. Underlying profit before tax increased to 46.1 million pounds from 42.4 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 73.9 pence compared to 67.5 pence.



First-half revenue was 169.8 million pounds compared to 158.0 million pounds, previous year. Looking forward, the Group said its financial expectations for the full year remain positive and unchanged.



The Group proposed to pay an interim dividend of 8.64 pence per ordinary share on 27 October 2017 to shareholders on the register at 21 September 2017. This is a 10 percent increase on the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX