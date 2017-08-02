

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Nedbank Group Limited, the majority-owned South African banking subsidiary of Old Mutual plc (ODMTY.PK, OML.L), reported that its Headline earnings for the six months ended 30 June 2017 decreased by 2.9% to 5.271 billion South African Rand from last year's 5.427 billion Rand.



The translated into a decrease in DHEPS of 3.7% to 1078 cents and a decrease in HEPS of 3.3% to 1098 cents. Excluding ETI, DHEPS increased by 5.9% to 1316 cents.



Net interest income increased by 4.0% to 13.548 billion Rand, ahead of average interest-earning banking asset growth of 2.4%.



Non-interest revenue grew 3.3% to 11.730 billion Rand reflecting a resilient performance.



