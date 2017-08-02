The legal address and location of AS Trigon Property Development will change as from August 2, 2017.



New address is: Pärnu mnt 18 10141 Tallinn Estonia



Other General contacts of AS Trigon Property Development will remain the same.



Corresponding entry was made to Registration Department of Tartu County Court on August 2, 2017.



Aivar Kempi Member of the Management Board +372 66 79 200 info@trigonproperty.com