

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:15 am ET Wednesday, the Federal Statistical Office is scheduled to issue Swiss retail sales for June. Sales had declined 0.3 percent year-on-year in May.



Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Swiss franc fell against the euro and the pound, it held steady against the U.S. dollar and the yen.



As of 3:10 ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.1429 against the euro, 1.2768 against the pound, 0.9655 against the U.S. dollar and 114.62 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX