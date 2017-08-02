

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:15 am ET Wednesday, the Federal Statistical Office issued Swiss retail sales for June.



After the data, the Swiss franc changed little against its major rivals.



As of 3:16 ET,the Swiss franc was trading at 1.1428 against the euro, 1.2769 against the pound, 0.9657 against the U.S. dollar and 114.64 against the yen.



Meanwhile, the Swiss manufacturing PMI for July is due to be released at 3:30 am ET. The index is forecast to fall to 58.8 in July from 60.1 in June.



