MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - August 02, 2017) - Gigya today announced that KuppingerCole, a global research firm specializing in security and data protection, has recognized Gigya as the Overall Leader in Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) for the second year in a row, in a new Leadership Compass report on CIAM Platforms.

KuppingerCole joins two other analyst firms that have recently given Gigya the highest scores in customer identity management:

Gartner gave Gigya the top product score for the Business-to-Consumer (B2C) use case in their report "Critical Capabilities for Identity and Access Management as a Service, Worldwide." 1 A full copy of the report is available now at www.gigya.com/gartner.



Forrester Research gave Gigya the top scores in Current Offering and Strategy in their report, "The Forrester Wave': Customer Identity and Access Management, Q2 2017." A full copy of the report is available now at www.gigya.com/wave.

Other vendors covered in three reports include ForgeRock, Janrain, LoginRadius, Microsoft, Okta, Ping Identity and Salesforce.

KuppingerCole's 2017 report, "Leadership Compass - CIAM Platforms," rates 15 vendors in four categories: Overall Leadership, Product Leadership, Market Leadership, and Innovation Leadership. Not only is Gigya out front in the Overall Leader category, the company is also the only vendor to be named a Leader in all four categories -- the same as in the 2016 edition of the CIAM Leadership Compass.

"Gigya is well-established amongst the leading products in the CIAM market," says the report, written by KuppingerCole analyst John Tolbert. "Their focus on consumer experience and integrated marketing tools provide a powerful platform for not only managing user identities but also for creating usable intelligence on market trends. This makes the product a clear pick for shortlists when looking for CIAM solutions."

In explaining the growth of CIAM as a category, the report states: "Many businesses and public-sector organizations are finding that they must provide better digital experiences for and gather more information about the consumers who are using their services. Enterprises want to collect, store, and analyze data on consumers in order to create additional sales opportunities and increase brand loyalty."

KuppingerCole, headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, is an international and independent analyst organization that offers neutral advice, expertise, thought leadership and practical relevance in information security, identity and access management, risk management and compliance, and governance, as well as digital transformation.

"Even in the short time span between our 2016 and 2017 Leadership Compass reports, we are seeing considerable progress among CIAM vendors in offering solutions that meet the expanding needs of brands for improved customer experience, compliance with widely varying data privacy laws around the world, and keeping personal information secure," said Martin Kuppinger, Founder and Principal Analyst of KuppingerCole. "Gigya's customer identity platform continues to lead the CIAM category in addressing these needs, as well as providing the tools for extracting deep insights into customer behavior and preferences."

Patrick Salyer, chief executive officer of Gigya, said: "It is indeed an honor to be recognized by KuppingerCole for the second year in a row as the leader in CIAM. KuppingerCole continues to build bridges between digital teams and security and risk teams on the imperative to manage their customers' identity data responsibly while delivering engaging and personalized experiences."

Gigya's Customer Identity Management platform is helping companies build trusted digital relationships with over 1.3 billion consumers. With Gigya's technology, businesses increase registrations and identify customers across devices, consolidate data into rich customer profiles and provide better services, products and experiences by integrating data into marketing and service applications. For global businesses operating in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape, Gigya optimizes compliance and customer trust, with discrete regional data centers and customer self-service options for managing profile, preference, opt-in and consent settings. More than 700 of the world's leading businesses rely on Gigya to build identity-driven relationships and to provide scalable, secure and compliant customer identity and access management.

