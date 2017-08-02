Consumer Protection BC CEO Takes Home Two International Awards with Business Worldwide Magazine

LONDON, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Robert Gialloreto, President and CEO of Consumer Protection BC, has been awarded two accolades in the 2017 Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) CEO Awards. The awards celebrate innovative and inspirational leaders, recognising the dedication and personal attributes that help them make their organisations a success. BWM named Gialloreto the winner in two categories: Best CEO Non-Profit Organization, Canada, and Visionary CEO of the Year, Canada.

In the awarding process, BWM praised Gialloreto's accomplishments over the past four years in building employee engagement (the senior level of the organization measured 100 per cent engagement in 2016), establishing and operationalizing meaningful corporate values, emphasizing employee growth and development, and supporting his team in finding new and better ways of working.

While Robert Gialloreto is honoured to take home two top CEO awards from BWM, he credits the people he works with for his success. "All of us here at Consumer Protection BC are driven by the simple mandate of helping consumers," says Gialloreto. "I'm fortunate to have the opportunity to lead a team of skilled and passionate people, and it really is that team that enables recognition of this kind."

"The people here are always seeking innovative and more efficient ways of working, or solve business issues," he continues. "My role is to remove the obstacles on the path to the solution and empower our thought leaders - it is in this type of culture that the meaningful work gets accomplished."

Based in Victoria, BC, Consumer Protection BC administers the province's consumer protection laws and operates through an Administrative Agreement with Government on a cost-recovery basis. The regulator offers its 45 employees flexible work schedules, recognition opportunities, a comprehensive training and development program, and has in place an employee-led and company-supported charitable giving committee (which has helped raise tens of thousands for local communities).

Gialloreto joined the provincial regulator in 2013, after spending five years at the helm of Tourism Victoria. Earlier this year, Consumer Protection BC was also named a Best Workplace in Canada by Great Place to Work, and Gialloreto earned a finalist spot for the 2016 Aird & Berlis LLP Award for Canadian HR Champion (CEO) from the Canadian HR Awards.

A Spokesperson for BWM said the panel were impressed by Gialloreto's leadership and commitment to creating an environment in which employees are fully engaged and able to develop, both professionally and personally. "Consumer Protection BC is a thriving organisation with firm roots in the community and a productive, forward thinking team who are clearly passionate about their work."

For more information about Consumer Protection BC, visit their website https://www.consumerprotectionbc.ca/

An article on Consumer Protection BC can also be found on BWM website:http://www.bwmonline.com/2017/07/27/consumer-protection-bc-adapting-and-reacting-in-a-changing-world/

You can find further details about BWM Awards and this year's CEO winners here: http://www.bwmonline.com/awards/ceo-awards-winners-2017/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

http://www.bwmonline.com

Media Requests:

Consumer Protection BC

T: 1-888-564-9963 ext. 2824

E: media@consumerprotectionbc.ca



Contact

David Jones

Awards Department

E:david.jones@bwmonline.com



W:http://www.bwmonline.com