Nativo: Nativo: Sticky Content Launches Native Advertising Network Powered By Nativo To Help Publishers Monetise Inventory With Branded Content

Sticky Content Launches Native Advertising Network Powered By Nativo To Help Publishers Monetise Inventory With Branded Content

PA Group's creative content agency partners with native advertising platform Nativo to offer leading brand clients access to publisher audiences at scale

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Aug 2, 2017) - Sticky Content (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1317081&id=12056896&type=1&url=http%3a%2f%2fstickycontent.com%2f), a creative content agency, is launching a new bespoke branded content feed and inviting publishers to opt in and leverage native monetisation. Sticky Content is part of the PA Group, the parent company of the Press Association (PA), the national news agency for the UK and Ireland.

The content on Sticky Content's native feed will be powered by leading native advertising technology platform Nativo (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1317081&id=12056899&type=1&url=http%3a%2f%2fwww.nativo.com%2f) and created on behalf of Sticky Content's blue-chip collection of brand clients.

"In an era of increasing fragmentation, reaching a guaranteed high-value audience with engaging content is becoming harder to achieve. That's why this new native network offers such value to our brand clients," said Emily Shelley, Managing Director at Sticky Content.

"Meanwhile publishers, many of whom have a long and trusted relationship with our sister company PA, can be secure that our bespoke content will add to their users' experience and bring additional revenue opportunities. We look forward to working with Nativo to power this network."

Native advertising continues to show strong adoption among advertisers in the UK, posting growth (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1317081&id=12056902&type=1&url=http%3a%2f%2fwww.thedrum.com%2fnews%2f2016%2f10%2f25%2fnative-and-online-video-push-uk-ad-spend-up-52-99bn-despite-brexit-fears) as high as nearly 30% in 2016. Sticky Content's new offering will allow brands to take advantage of Nativo's high-quality, high-impact native ad format called True Native as well as native video.

"We've worked with Sticky Content for a few years now and are excited about the opportunity Nativo offers to distribute content across a native network. We look forward to hearing more about this partnership," said Gemma Sykes, Senior Marketing Manager at Best Western Hotels & Resorts, a Sticky Content client.

Nativo's flagship True Native offering consists of an in-feed native ad unit, combined with a branded content landing page. This combination sees significantly lower bounce rates and boasts an average of 90 seconds spent on articles. Additionally, Nativo advertisers have seen up to a 13x lift in brand awareness, a 6.4x lift in purchase consideration, and a 5.4x lift in purchase intent.

"Native is becoming an increasingly strategic part of UK advertisers' digital programs," said Lindsey Clarke, Managing Director at Nativo. "We're excited to advance this growing reality for both advertisers and publishers. By making Nativo's native platform available to publishers already working with the PA Group, they now have a new monetisation channel leveraging content that consistently demonstrates valuable consumer engagement."

To learn more, contact sales@nativo.com (mailto:sales@nativo.com).

About Nativo

Nativo is the leading advertising technology platform for brand advertisers and publishers to scale, automate, and measure native ads. For brands, Nativo is the ultimate content advertising platform that combines automation and insights with high quality reach to scale and optimize engagement with brand content. For media companies, Nativo provides a complete native technology stack that makes it easy to sell, deploy, and optimize native ads across their media properties expanding their revenue potential while delivering a better, non-interruptive experience for their audiences.

More than 600 brands and 400 publishers leverage Nativo's platform to power their next-generation digital advertising. Learn more at www.nativo.com (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1317081&id=12056905&type=1&url=http%3a%2f%2fwww.nativo.com%2f).

About Sticky Content

We're a full-service creative and social agency using insight and imagination to make content that sticks to users wherever they go. We're all about winning not just attention, but long-lasting affection.

We work for a range of consumer brands, financial services providers and retailers, including Coca-Cola, HSBC and DixonsCarphone.

We've been trainers and practitioners in digital copywriting, brand voice and content strategy since our founding in 1997. Today, we're part of the PA Group and enjoy close, collaborative relationships with partner agencies across media, production, distribution and measurement. Find out more at www.stickycontent.com (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1317081&id=12056908&type=1&url=http%3a%2f%2fwww.stickycontent.com%2f)

